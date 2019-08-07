Former Vice President Joe Biden to visit Charlotte in late August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Charlotte in late August, campaign officials say.
According to campaign officials, Biden will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday, August 28.
Additional information about his visit will be released as the date approaches.
Biden is among several candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination for the 2020 United States presidential election.
He visited Charlotte in June 2018 as part of his “American Promise Tour.”
No further information about the was released Tuesday.
