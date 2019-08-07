Front could bring severe storms Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll start off quietly enough today, with plenty of sunshine to go around and a quick warm-up in the forecast. Afternoon readings will jump back into the lower 90s again this afternoon, but the heat index will push the middle 90s along and south / east of I-85.
As a weak front drifts across the WBTV viewing area today, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. And while coverage does not appear to be widespread, a couple of these storms may be severe with damaging wind the greatest threat.
Behind today’s front, lows will drop into the 60s for most neighborhoods tonight and Thursday will feature a drop in the humidity level, though afternoon readings will still push the lower 90s. With lots of sunshine and little chance for afternoon storms in the forecast, high temperatures will hold in the lower 90s for Friday and right through the weekend, above the early-August average of 88°.
Hope you have a great hump day, keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
