Federal government announces it has removed one ton of plutonium from South Carolina

“Today’s news that one ton of weapons-grade plutonium has been removed from the state is a victory for South Carolinians and the rule of law,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson, who brought the lawsuit against the federal government and the Department of Energy."The Department of Energy disregarded many of its obligations to the State, and this outcome confirms the State will not sit idly by while the Department does so. We will continue enforce the law and hold the federal government to its commitments to South Carolina and its citizens.”