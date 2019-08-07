Federal government announces it has removed one ton of plutonium from South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office say one metric ton of plutonium has been removed from South Carolina.
The attorney general’s office says the U.S. Department of Energy provided notice of the removal.
Congress passed a law requiring that the plutonium be removed from the Savannah River Site by Jan. 1, 2016 if the Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel Facility’s production objective was not met by Jan. 1, 2014.
“That objective was not met, and the State of South Carolina sued the Department of Energy in 2016,” SCAG officials said.
A press release states that the District Court sided with the state and ordered that one metric ton of plutonium be removed by Jan. 1, 2020.
The attorney general’s office said the Department of Energy appealed to the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the District Court’s order.
“Today’s news that one ton of weapons-grade plutonium has been removed from the state is a victory for South Carolinians and the rule of law,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson, who brought the lawsuit against the federal government and the Department of Energy."The Department of Energy disregarded many of its obligations to the State, and this outcome confirms the State will not sit idly by while the Department does so. We will continue enforce the law and hold the federal government to its commitments to South Carolina and its citizens.”
