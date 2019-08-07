Dodging severe thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe thunderstorms formed in North Carolina today narrowly missing the WBTV viewing region and assaulting central sections of NC.
Left behind, sunshine across our region pushed temperatures back into the lower 90s on Wednesday and there is no sign of a cool down anytime soon. Part of that is due to a very quiet pattern for the second half of the week and beyond which will allow for many more hours of sunshine and heat.
The next best chance for any showers and storms is Saturday, and I’ll be the first to say: don’t cancel your plans. I’m not expecting any widespread rain over the weekend.
After that point we’ll continue with mostly sunny and dry days for the first half of next week as high temperatures may creep into the mid 90s by then.
Stay cool.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.