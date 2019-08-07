Death of 3-month-old baby in Rock Hill under investigation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The death of a 3-month-old baby in Rock Hill is under investigation, police say.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to a home on Chamberside Drive on Wednesday around 2:07 a.m.
Police responded to assist EMS with a medical call for an unconscious 3-month old who was not breathing.
Officers arrived and initiated CPR until EMS arrived. EMS arrived and took the child to the hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.
The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division responded as well as the York County Coroner’s Office.
Officials say the investigation is pending autopsy results.
No further information was released.
