Dave Phillips appointed to fill District 1 Concord council member vacancy

"I am humbled and honored that the City Council has appointed me to fill the unexpired term of Sam Leder," said Phillips. "Sam was a very good friend and like everyone that knew him, I am still saddened over Sam’s untimely and unexpected death. Sam and I had frequent discussions about many issues the City was dealing with both before and after I retired from City Council in 2015. I feel that I know Sam’s thoughts about many of the upcoming issues and the direction the City needs to take going forward. I will do my best to represent the City as the Council Member from District 1 with the same honesty and integrity that were trademarks of the way Sam always conducted the business of the City of Concord. I am very appreciative that the City Council has placed their confidence in me by appointing me to complete Sam’s term."