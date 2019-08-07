Dave Phillips appointed to fill District 1 Concord council member vacancy

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At the City Council work session on Tuesday, August 6, the Concord City Council appointed David W. Phillips to fill the District 1 Council Member vacancy left by the death of Sam Leder.
North Carolina General Statute 160A-63 directs the City Council to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next municipal election in November, 2019. This election coincides with the expiration of Mr. Leder’s term in December, 2019.
Phillips is temporarily returning to the City Council after serving as District 1 Council Member from 1995-2015. The City Council honored him in 2018 by naming and opening the David W. Phillips Activity Center on Burrage Road after him.
Former Council Member Phillips is a lifelong resident of Concord and retired from Duke Energy Carolinas with 36 years of service. During his 20 years on Concord City Council (1995-2015), he served two terms as Mayor Pro-Tem. He is a member and former president and director of the Concord Rotary Club, member of the UNCC Alumni Association, and life member of the National Eagle Scout Association. Prior to being elected to City Council, he served on Concord’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He also is one of the City's representatives on the Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC) board of directors. He has several interesting hobbies including model train collecting.
"I am humbled and honored that the City Council has appointed me to fill the unexpired term of Sam Leder," said Phillips. "Sam was a very good friend and like everyone that knew him, I am still saddened over Sam’s untimely and unexpected death. Sam and I had frequent discussions about many issues the City was dealing with both before and after I retired from City Council in 2015. I feel that I know Sam’s thoughts about many of the upcoming issues and the direction the City needs to take going forward. I will do my best to represent the City as the Council Member from District 1 with the same honesty and integrity that were trademarks of the way Sam always conducted the business of the City of Concord. I am very appreciative that the City Council has placed their confidence in me by appointing me to complete Sam’s term."
Phillips’ appointment will take effect when he takes the oath of office at the August 8 regular session.
