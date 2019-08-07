Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for persons of interest in homicide case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for three persons of interest in connection to a homicide investigation.
Police are hoping the persons of interest have information that can help investigators figure out who killed Richard William Carter Jr. Carter Jr. was shot and killed outside of a convenience store off of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte back in March.
Detective Brandon Miller from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the officers have surveillance video that shows multiple people entering the convenience store shortly before the shooting took place.
“We don’t know exactly what happened, what the circumstances were when this individual was killed, but again the people that are featured in this video, we have reason to believe they know what happened,” explained Miller in an interview with WBTV.
The surveillance video clearly shows a man wearing a white hat with the Air Jordan logo and a woman wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Miller said these two people are persons of interest and they were seen traveling in a red, older model Ford Expedition.
Miller said detectives also want to speak with a third person captured in the surveillance recordings. This man has a mustache and a goatee and he appears to be wearing a teal and orange hat.
“Persons of interest can play a vital role in any investigation,” said Miller. “Again we call them persons of interest because we feel like these individuals have information that could possibly help us make an arrest in this case.”
Police think that identifying the persons of interest and talking to them could put detectives one step closer to solving Carter Jr.’s murder.
“We want to make an arrest in this case, obviously because it is a homicide and we want to bring the victim’s family a little bit of closure as to what happened to their loved one,” said Miller.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who can help the police identify the persons of interest. Anyone who recognizes these people should call 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous when they call in.
