Catawba Ridge prepares for inaugural season

The building process for this team could be a rough one in year one. Catawba Ridge is a brand new school that will have no senior class in 2020. Of the players on this year’s squad, only 2 have ever played varsity football. There are only 15 juniors on this team so a lot of sophomores and freshmen will play a lot of minutes in year one and there in lies the silver lining for the Copperheads.