90-year-old Cleveland man robbed, covered with bed sheet during home invasion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 90-year-old man was watching television in his home on the city’s West Side, when a suspect broke in, put a sheet over his head and threatened to kill him, police said.
According to Cleveland police, the victim began to struggle and the suspect demanded cash or said he would kill him.
Officers said the suspect then took money out of the elderly man’s pockets and fled the home in the 3100 block of Fulton Avenue.
The victim got only a quick glimpse of the suspect.
Cleveland police have released a surveillance picture of two men walking southbound on Fulton Avenue at the time of the crime on July 10.
Detective Janet Murphy is asking anyone with information about these two possible suspects to call her at 216-623-5218 or email her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.
