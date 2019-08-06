Suspect wanted for pepper spraying clerks, cook at Waffle House, pet store in Lake Wylie area

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a suspect who pepper sprayed two clerks and a cook in separate robberies at a Waffle House and a pet store in the Lake Wylie area of York County.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6.
In the first crime, deputies say the suspect walked into the Pet Sense store on Latitude Lane in Lake Wylie and went to the register to make a purchase on Friday, Aug. 2 around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies say he handed the employee a $5 bill, and as the female employee opened the register, the suspect pepper sprayed her and grabbed money from the register.
In the second crime, deputies say the same suspect walked into the Waffle House on Charlotte Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around 4:15 a.m.
Officials say he ordered a beverage, and the female employee gave it to him without cost. He then left the business momentarily, re-entered and ordered a burger.
The suspect then gave the employee a $5 bill and when she opened the register, he pepper sprayed her, grabbed the money from the register and then pepper sprayed the cook.
The suspect left the area in a dark-colored sedan possibly a Nissan Maxima. The vehicle was occupied by a female passenger.
York County Sheriff’s Office detectives ask if citizens know who this person is or any information on this case please call 803-628-3059 ask for Lt. Miller or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.