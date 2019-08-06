Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Circle K in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a Circle K in Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at the Circle K on North Graham Street around 3 a.m.
Police say a male suspect walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded property from the business. He fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, around 5’11” tall and an average build. He was wearing a red, white and blue hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.
