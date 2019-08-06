Suspect claiming to have bomb robs NC bank, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect claiming to have a bomb robbed a SunTrust bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.
The shopping center between Martin Luther King Jr. and Raleigh boulevards is blocked off as Raleigh police conduct their investigation. Many businesses in the area have been evacuated, police said.
The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Monday. Raleigh police said the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.
“He then placed a white grocery bag on the desk, indicating that it contained an explosive device,” a news release said.
The suspect fled after getting the money. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
