Sumter mother found dead, 5-year-old daughter missing

Sumter mother found dead, 5-year-old daughter missing
By Jazmine Greene | August 5, 2019 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 5-year-old is missing after her mother was found dead inside Gamecock Apartments off Carolina Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police were called after a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body.

The missing girl, Nevada Lashy Adams, is described as 4′ 3, around 50 lbs, and braided black hair with colored beads.

Nevada Lashy Adams (Source: Sumter Police Department)
Nevada Lashy Adams (Source: Sumter Police Department)

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. It is unclear if he has any information about the missing girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.