Storm chances increase for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday was a relatively quiet day around the region with only one or two exceptions with a couple isolated thunderstorms.
High temperatures managed to stay barely below 90, but that made for the 5th straight day with temperatures not reaching 90 degrees.
Things will change a bit Wednesday as a weak front will arrive and likely trigger a few additional showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but we’re still not expecting widespread activity.
Highs will creep back into the low 90s for the second half of this week, but no dangerous heatwaves are on the way and the chance of rain looks very low heading into the weekend.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
