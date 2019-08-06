State wants want input on Rowan-Salisbury’s Renewal progress

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is the first day of classes in the Rowan-Salisbury School System, and it’s coming earlier than ever thanks to the adjustment to the new Renewal District calendar.
RSS is the only system in the state with the Renewal designation, but state leaders have said that if it proves to be successful, it could be expanded to other systems.
Also on Wednesday, the State Board of Education will meet to review the annual report for the renewal school district. The board is also looking for input from parents and community members on how the the Renewal designation is working.
The survey can be accessed here: https://publicinput.com/4931
