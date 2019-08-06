School shooting victim pleads for gun control: ‘Was the shooting at Charlotte not inspiring enough?’

Pescaro spoke with leaders at the NC General Assembly Tuesday morning, all with the same focus: tightening gun laws.
“The fact that I’m even standing here right now is a miracle, Pescaro said, who was shot when a gunman walked into a UNC Charlotte classroom and opened fire in April. “You got elected to act,” Pescaro said, referring to lawmakers and House Bill 86, Gun Violence Prevention Act.
“Was the shooting at Charlotte not inspiring enough?” Pescaro asked.
Pescaro recalled being in his Anthropology class and about to present when he noticed a man wearing all black near the door. He said there was no warning or announcement of what was about to happen, but he knew something wasn’t right.
“Our world went to hell,” Pescaro said of April 30, when two students lost their lives in a shooting at UNC Charlotte. “He [the shooter] was able to put six rounds in the kid directly behind me, ending his life.” That person was Ellis Parlier.
Riley Howell took on eight rounds, Pescaro said. Howell has been hailed a hero for tackling the gunman and saving lives.
“The shooting in our state wasn’t enough to bring us to a vote,” Pescaro said Tuesday. “I’m tired of living my life as the victim. This wasn’t the life I asked for. I just want action."
In an attempt to visually show the “scars” he now lives with, Pescaro lifted his shirt and pointed to wounds that are a result of the UNC Charlotte shooting.
“I don’t want to see on the news ‘shooting at N.C. State,’ ‘shooting at UNC Chapel Hill,’ or anywhere else” Pescaro said. “An elementary school.”
In July, Pescaro spoke out following the deadly mass shooting in Gilroy, California.
“All that I ask is that you take the time to discuss these bills and you take the time to vote on these,” Pescaro said in a message to lawmakers, “because it’s your obligation.”
