No Swimming Advisory issued for cove on Lake Wylie after reported sewer discharge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A No Swimming Advisory was issued Tuesday for a single cove on Lake Wylie.
The cove is located upstream of the Highway 49 bridge in the Riverpointe community.
The No Swimming Advisory was issued after a report of a sewage discharge to the cove from a broken sewer force main on Riverpointe Drive.
The broken force main has been repaired and the sewage discharge stopped.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the affected area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the No Swimming Advisory will be lifted.
