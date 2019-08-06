Mooresville students head back to school early this year

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students and staff in Mooresville started class earlier than usual this year, but school leaders think the new schedule will benefit students.
Mooresville Graded School District started classes Tuesday.
The superintendent got with school officials to devise the new start date after problems arose with last year’s academic calendar. In 2018-19, students arrived back from winter break to immediately take end of course exams.
The previous school break calendar also didn’t align between Mooresville Graded School Disctrict schools and the local community college, Mitchell, where some students take classes for school credit.
School leaders are confident the new calendar will be beneficial.
The community is also dealing with the loss of a Mooresville High School student, who died from injuries suffered during an accident on campus Saturday.
According to the Mooresville Graded School District, student athlete Gavin Sharpe was involved in an accident during a service project on the Mooresville High School Magnolia Campus Saturday afternoon.
The district says it will have additional counselors on hand for students.
“In an effort to respect the privacy of the Sharpe family , the school district will not offer additional comment at this moment. We will, however, continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time,” a statement from school officials read.
Wednesday, Avery County Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools start back. Thursday, Iredell-Statesville Schools will begin classes.
Many South Carolina districts, including Chester County and Fort Mill Schools, head back on Aug. 19.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start school the following Monday, Aug. 26.
