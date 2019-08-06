Mooresville announces new town manager

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville officials announced a new town manager Monday night.
According to the Town of Mooresville, Mayor Miles Atkins announced that Randy Hemann has been selected as Mooresville’s new town manager.
Officials say Hemann will begin his duties with the town on Sept. 16.
Currently, Hemann is serving as assistant city manager for the city of High Point, where he has been since 2015. Prior to High Point, Hemann served as city manager for the city of Oxford and held several positions leading economic and downtown redevelopment through North Carolina.
“Randy is a results-oriented leader who has spent his career serving and revitalizing communities,” Atkins said. “He brings strong leadership, communication and organizational skills to this task. As a Credentialed Manager through the International City Managers Association, Randy has demonstrated his ability to lead, guide and inspire communities to achieve their best. We are looking forward to serving with him in Mooresville.”
Hemann has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Marshall University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from East Carolina University. Married with one son, Hemann enjoys many outdoor activities including fly-fishing, kayaking, camping and mountain biking.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.