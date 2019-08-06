Man accused of killing SC mom and 5-year-old daughter has arrest record in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of killing a South Carolina mom and her 5-year-old daughter has arrest records for domestic violence cases in Charlotte.
Court documents show that Daunte Johnson was arrested several times in Mecklenburg County. Most recently, he was arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order. In 2015 and 2016, he was arrested for assault on a female charges which were both filed by his girlfriend at the time.
Court records show the charges came after he was accused of striking his girlfriend with a belt, causing her lip to bleed and jabbing her with hair pick prongs that left her bleeding and bruised. The victim in those cases wrote in a criminal complaint form that said abuse happened almost every weekend.
The victim asked for him to be kept away from her and her kids because of the abuse.
Johnson was not convicted on the 2015 and 2016 assault charges in Mecklenburg County because the victim in the case did not show up to court to testify so the charges were dismissed.
Johnson was arrested in Sumter shortly after a family member found Sharee Bradley’s body. He was found in a nearby neighborhood, while police started to search for Bradley’s five-year-old daughter.
During police questioning, officers said the suspect provided information that indicated Nevaeh Lashy Adams is dead. But as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Adams body has not yet been found.
Johnson told officers he killed Bradley and Adams, police said. He was acquainted with Bradley, but police did not say how.
The suspect also told officers some things to help police find the girl’s body.
"Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said in a press release. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”
