Lower rain chances in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last night’s storms, we’ll dry out slightly today with storm chances become a bit more isolated. Sunshine will dominate today and for the first time in five days, we should push 90° around Charlotte this afternoon.
If you’re headed out for National Night Out, evening temperatures will be mainly in the 80s with no more than a 10% chance of a thunderstorm in any given neighborhood.
As a weak front moves through during the mid-week period, Wednesday may bring a better chance for scattered thunderstorms, one or two of which may be severe. Before any rain comes to town, highs Wednesday will jump up into the lower 90s.
And that pattern appears to hold through the late-week period. With more sunshine and fewer afternoon storms in the forecast, afternoon readings will hold in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week and through the weekend, above the early-August average of 88°.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.