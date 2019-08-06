Heavy downpour causes downed trees, flooding in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy downpour of rain caused trees to fall and flooding on streets in Charlotte Monday evening.
In a video shared from WBTV viewer Phil Hollows, rain was shown bubbling up over the drains into the streets near Dunavant and Hawkins Roads.
WBTV’s Matt Chandler shared this video from his apartment complex in Uptown in the Gateway Village area, showing an extension of Irwin Creek that had overflowed into a small river.
A large tree fell on two homes in south Charlotte on Heather Lane off of Park Road, near the Park Road Shopping Center.
No injuries were reported and there was no word on how much damage was caused. Neighbors in the area said it’d be a long cleanup.
