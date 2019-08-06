First full week of August - what’s on tap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looks like August will live up to expectations as hot and humid air will be abundant throughout this seven-day forecast period.
After we just experienced four straight days of below-90 degree days, that changes.
Going forward we will see a warming trend push us back into the low 90s this week, possibly inching into the mid 90s in some areas.
Once again, be careful if you plan on spending extended periods of time in this heat.
In terms of storms it looks like a rather unspectacular week with only widely scattered storms all week long.
Don’t let your guard down though because any one storm can certainly pack lots of lightning along with gusty winds.
Have a good Tuesday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.