Fatal shooting of infant stuns, scares her neighbors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bullet holes can be seen in the front wall of the house where a month-old child was killed in a weekend drive-by shooting in Shreveport.
It’s a sight that has neighbors’ frustrations reaching yet another high.
The word you keep hearing from them is “surprise.”
It’s a surprise where the shooting happened, when it happened and how it happened.
Now comes the biggest question of all — why it happened.
A makeshift memorial marks the area where a bullet struck the house then hit Queen Dean in the head as she slept inside, killing her.
That drive-by happened about 4:15 Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
The shooting awakened Keisha Washington, a mother of three who lives down the street.
“That baby didn’t even get the, you know, has a chance to even live.”
The shooting has left neighbors worried about their safety.
“It’s kind of scary because being that I heard it was a drive-by, it just makes them not even be outside any," Washington began.
"We’re just a couple houses down, so it could have been one of us or any one of these kids in the neighborhoods.”
Other neighbors also told KSLA News 12 that not knowing who’s responsible for the drive-by shooting just adds another level of concern.
Perhaps what surprises people the most about the fatal shooting is where it happened.
A number of people told KSLA News 12 they’ve heard the echo of gunfire nearby.
But a man who’s lived Sunnybrook for 13 years said he can’t remember such violence on the street.
Lynn Conner Jr., who owns Precious Memories Mortuary in Shreveport, told KSLA News 12 he saw this heartbreaking story and wanted to do something.
“I could kind of see how it touched him in a special way to want to be able to help the family,” funeral attendant Bicaisha Wright explained.
So the owner decided to pay the full cost of Queen Dean’s funeral and gravesite in hopes will send this message:
"Just be there for people if you can. You know, serving families is about having a heart, helping one another. And I always tell people it's a mission. It's God's plan."
According to Precious Memories, the funeral arrangements are still pending as they work with the family to make those decisions.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.