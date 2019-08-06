Department of Corrections investigating inmate homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Corrections is investigating the homicide of an inmate at Board River Correctional Institute.
Around 7 p.m. SCDCNews tweeted that an inmate had been seriously injured by another inmate and was being treated at a medical facility.
SCDC later tweeted that the incident is now being treated as a homicide. The deceased has been identified as Damon Doyle .
Details are limited at this time.
SCDC Police Services and SLED are investigating.
