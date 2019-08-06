Department of Corrections investigating inmate homicide

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jazmine Greene | August 5, 2019 at 8:35 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Corrections is investigating the homicide of an inmate at Board River Correctional Institute.

Around 7 p.m. SCDCNews tweeted that an inmate had been seriously injured by another inmate and was being treated at a medical facility.

SCDC later tweeted that the incident is now being treated as a homicide. The deceased has been identified as Damon Doyle .

Details are limited at this time.

SCDC Police Services and SLED are investigating.

