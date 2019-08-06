Celebrates being cancer-free, only to be re-diagnosed a week later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Remember two weeks ago? Three breast cancer survivors coming together for WBTV, all cancer-free. We were taping a spot for Race for the Cure. THESE WOMEN BEAT IT.
This morning, that has changed. Last week, doctors found tumors on Cindy Adkins liver. Cindy (far right with short curls showing) went for a typical check-up only to hear her metastatic breast cancer flared up again.
She starts chemo Thursday. It’s a stunning turn of events. No word yet how long she’ll take chemo, but probably, she said, “for as long as I can handle it.”
This is it, you guys. This is why we race. This is what matters.
You will still see Cindy on the WBTV News promo (starts airing this week) and she’ll most certainly be out at Race for the Cure on Oct. 5.
“I was excited to be out there this year with hair,” she laughed. “Now my new curls will be gone!” Cindy is a force. She’s always been an open book. Originally diagnosed with Stage II lobular breast cancer in 2003, she followed with 14 years of survivorship. But in 2017, it came back as Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, reappearing in her bones and spine.
In last week’s discovery, the breast cancer is in her liver.
(This is a good moment to remind us that breast cancer doesn’t always appear in the breast. Metastatic means it can pop up anywhere because it’s spreading. My mom, for instance, died of breast cancer in her lymph nodes. It’s a complicated concept to wrap your head around - “I have breast cancer in my liver” - but if someone ever tells you they have metastatic breast cancer, just know that means tumors can spread.)
“It is what it is,” Cindy said. “I’ll just get up every morning and keep going. I’ve still got a lot of things to do.”
As a stepmother to two, an “aunt-mommy” to her niece and nephew and a Mimi to six grandchildren, Cindy says she plans to beat this nasty disease - again. She wants you to join her Saturday, Oct. 5 in Uptown Charlotte for the race, to help women like herself.
Join us. Join any team. If you’re looking for one, we’d love to have you on ours: #TeamMolly is already rocking.
It’s $25 to register now; goes to $35 in September. You’ll get a #TeamMolly t-shirt and a Susan G. Komen Charlotte t-shirt. Sidebar: You can walk. Run. Push a baby stroller. Do zero activity and simply come cheer us on. Just go to link and click “Join the team.”
Cindy – to be celebrating your survivorship and featured in a commercial as a person who beat this disease, only days later to get the re-diagnosis - it’s a lot. But, you’re amazing. Thank you for wanting to educate and inspire. We can’t wait to surround you Oct. 5.
