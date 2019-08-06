’Armed and Dangerous’ capital murder suspect sought

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a capital murder suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Nigel Stone Taylor is wanted for capital murder and attempted murder. There were no details released about the crimes he allegedly committed.
Taylor is 19 years old, about 5-feet-5-inches, and about 125 pounds. He has a thin build and investigators say he was last known to have a “twist” style haircut. He was last seen in the 100 block of Vista Del Verde in Montgomery.
Authorities advise Taylor is also known to frequent the residential areas of South Lawn, Dannelly Pines, Twin Gate, Buckingham, and the Vineyard in Montgomery. Taylor may also be in the area of Pineville or Charlotte, North Carolina, with relatives.
Anyone with information in this investigation should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
