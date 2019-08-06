15 agencies respond to blaze at Statesville asphalt plant

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say at least 15 different agencies responded to a large fire at an asphalt plant in Statesville
According to Iredell Communications, the incident happened at Maymead Inc. on Bostian Bridge Road off of Buffalo Shoals Road about two miles southeast of downtown Statesville.
Officials say 15 different agencies responded to the call to assist.
No injuries have been reported, according to communications.
There’s no official word on what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
