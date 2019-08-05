Union County man arrested after being shot during domestic disturbance

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A domestic disturbance in a Union County residence on July 29 resulted in a man hospitalized for a gunshot wound before eventually being taken into custody.
Michael Shane Blansett, 32, is accused of escalating an argument with his wife at their residence off Clarksville Campground Road by following to her parent’s home next door an breaking into the house with force, demanding to see his wife.
Police report that the woman’s father fired a warning shot and asked Blansett to leave but when he continued to approach, he shot him in the torso before a scuffle ensued. The mother of the woman then picked up the handgun and fired at Blansett who at that point reportedly fled the scene and returned to his own residence.
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office later found Blansett inside of his home and had him taken to a nearby hospital by Medic. Upon being released from the hospital, Blansett was formally charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, assault and battery as well as injury to real property.
