Sleeping teen grazed by bullet as multiple homes shot into in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A-15 year-old girl was grazed in the leg by a bullet while sleeping early Monday morning. The girl was inside one of four homes that were shot into in the area.
The shootings happened near Palm Breeze Lane and Windy Valley Drive.
We’re told the 911 calls started coming in just after 4 a.m.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police are talking to witnesses as they try to find whoever is responsible. The 15-year-old girl sustained injuries to her leg.
If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-704-334-1600.
