Salisbury Community Resource Fair offers one-stop location for assistance

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Community Action Teams will host a Community Resource Fair for residents, particularly parents and children, Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hurley YMCA.
The Resource Fair brings together local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families navigate the 2019-2020 school year.
Other event highlights include school supply giveaways, lunch, door prizes and the “Hidden In Plain Sight” bedroom. This mock teen bedroom features illegal and/or dangerous substances hidden in everyday items strewn throughout the room.
Community Action Teams were born two years ago in order to help advance the vision of a “healthier community that provides a livable environment which is safer, with higher educational achievement, stronger workforce and employment opportunities and better relationships between the community, the City and law enforcement."
Local dance groups, such as Steppin’ Out, Triple Threat and the Dancing Queens and Kings, will also make an appearance. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
School supply donations are welcome by contacting community@salisburync.gov.
For more information on the Community Resource Fair or to join the Community Action Teams, please contact Anne Little, human relations manager at anne.little@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5218.
