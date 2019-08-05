Rowan Chamber Campaign “2020 Vision: Back your Future with the Chamber!” kick-off at Trinity Oaks BAH mixer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 2019 Total Resource Campaign on Mon., August 12, 5 – 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Business After Hours (BAH) mixer at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC).
The theme of this year’s campaign is “2020 Vision: Back your Future with the Chamber!” Team Captains will be dressed in futuristic costumes, as they encourage volunteers to make this year’s campaign an “Out of this World” opportunity for the business community.
“We have a clear vision for 2020,” said Gary Blabon, (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center), Chamber Chair-elect and Campaign Chair. He continued, “Please join us if you are not yet a member of the Chamber and let us help you have a successful future for your business and our community.”
Blabon has selected a great group of Team Captains: Martha Bostian (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Elia Gegorek (Gegorek & Associates Realty LLC/Minority Business Council); Ted Goins (Lutheran Services Carolinas); Donna Groce (Trinity Oaks); Bob Honeycutt (F & M Bank); Ken Ingle (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); Daniel Matangira (Holmes Iron & Metal/Matangira Recycling); Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Corry (NSC Behavioral Health Concepts); and Pete Teague (Livingstone College).
After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The Sales Training sessions are Tues., August 13, 4:00-5:00 p.m. or Wed., August 14, 9:00-10:00 a.m. Both sessions will be held at the Gateway Building (204 E. Innes St., Salisbury, NC).
The campaign runs through Sept. 13 with prizes being awarded at the Chamber’s Sept. 16 Board Meeting. The goals are: 50 new members; 90% retention of first year renewals; 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2020 investments; and, $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Great prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a vacation package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.
The Rowan Chamber’s mixer and campaign kick-off is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the Chamber. However, reservations are required by Fri., Aug. 9 by 5 p.m. to (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
