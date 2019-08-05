Rowan-Cabarrus: A National Leader in Cybersecurity Education

“I have been impressed with Rowan-Cabarrus and the quality of instruction I am receiving to prepare me to enter the workforce,” said Robert Layburn, who graduated in May with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Information Technology Cybersecurity and an Associate in Applied Science in Information Technology Networking and Virtualization. “I plan to obtain a position as a network engineer or security analyst. Because of this program, I feel I will be well-prepared to succeed.”