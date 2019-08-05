Rain chances go down for a few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening. The humidity isn’t going anywhere either.
However, rain chances won’t be quite as high from tomorrow through the rest of the week.
It will still be warm and muggy though. Highs will range in the low 90s tomorrow through the weekend. There is about a 20% chance for a shower any given day.
I can’t guarantee it will be dry but your chances of getting in those outdoor plans are getting better. This is August…
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
