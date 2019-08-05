Pockets of rain, storms to linger through this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storms have been persistent for many areas, especially southeast of I-85 this afternoon and evening. At one time a Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Cabarrus county and we've had a severe thunderstorm warning or two. At this point there are still some pockets of heavy rain left in place as well as some rumbles of thunder which will likely last through the evening hours.
Humidity remains high with temps in the upper 80s and another round of scattered storms Monday.
By Tuesday we may dry out slightly with storm chances become a bit more isolated towards the mid-late week period. With fewer afternoon storms temps will return to the low 90s for most of this week. The average high also returns to 88° beginning Tuesday, meaning we're past the climatological hottest part of the summer, hooray!
Enjoy your evening,
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
