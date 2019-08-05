More downpours in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following weekend thunderstorms, there are pockets of dense fog and low clouds across the WBTV news area this morning, so use caution during your commute.
After the fog burns off, we’ll be left with a mix of clouds and sun. Humidity levels will remain high with high temperatures in the upper 80s and that will help fuel another round of scattered storms. Widespread severe weather appears unlikely, but heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.
By Tuesday we may dry out slightly with storm chances become a bit more isolated and that pattern appears to hold through the mid-late week period. With more sunshine and fewer afternoon storms in the forecast, afternoon readings will return to the low 90s for the rest of the week.
The average high also returns to 88° beginning Tuesday, meaning we’re past the climatological hottest part of the summer, hooray!
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
