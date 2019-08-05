Mooresville High School student athlete dies after on-campus accident

Mooresville High School student athlete dies after on-campus accident
School officials say they are grieving the loss and to help students and staff deal with the loss, the district will be offering additional counseling services for both students and staff as they begin the new school year. (Source: Mooresville High School Blue Devils Facebook Page)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 5, 2019 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 4:48 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student athlete at Mooresville High School has passed away from injuries suffered during an accident on campus Saturday.

According to the Mooresville Graded School District, student Gavin Sharpe was involved in an accident during a service project on the Mooresville High School Magnolia Campus on Saturday afternoon.

School officials say they are grieving the loss and to help students and staff deal with the loss, the district will be offering additional counseling services for both students and staff as they begin the new school year.

The school posted about the accident on Facebook Saturday evening.

This afternoon one of our Mooresville High School student athletes was seriously injured and has been hospitalized. At...

Posted by Mooresville High School Blue Devils on Saturday, August 3, 2019

Officials have not said what happened in the accident.

“In an effort to respect the privacy of the Sharpe family , the school district will not offer additional comment at this moment. We will, however, continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time,” a statement from school officials read.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.