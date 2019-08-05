Man charged with murder of woman found dead in car in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in South Carolina Monday and charged with murder in the July death of a woman who was found shot to death in a car in north Charlotte.
Jerome Sonny Davis, Jr, 27, is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to the death of 23-year-old Khira Bernetta Denise Ruth McKinley.
The investigation began on July 5 when officials responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 8:42 a.m. on Oakwinds Court near Fox Pointe Drive. Once on scene, officers found a woman, later identified as McKinley, shot dead inside her car.
Just two weeks earlier McKinley’s brother, 22-year-old Kenneth Armstrong was fatally shot near a community pool in Matthews.
Police have not said what evidence led to Davis being charged in McKingley’s death and no possible motive has been released.
A neighbor who found McKinley’s body in the car - parked in his driveway - told WBTV at the scene that the car and woman were there when he woke up. He also said he did not know McKinley or why the car was on his property.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
