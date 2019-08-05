Lake Wylie pet store clerk blinded with pepper spray in dog toy robbery, police say

The clerk was sprayed by a man who took about $300 late Friday night at the store, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
By Andrew Dys | Rock Hill Herald | August 5, 2019 at 7:21 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 7:21 PM

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A Lake Wylie pet store clerk was temporarily blinded by a robber who used pepper spray to steal money from a cash register, police said.

The clerk was sprayed by a man who took about $300 late Friday night at the store, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

The clerk at the Petsense store on Latitude Lane told police she had finished loading pet food into a vehicle for a customer when she saw a man in the store in the toy aisle. The man told the clerk he was looking for a toy for his dog, according to the report.

But the purchase was apparently a scam, deputies said.

When the man went to the cash register to pay for a toy with a $5 bill, he pepper-sprayed the clerk in the face after the cash register drawer opened, deputies said.

The man took money from the till, then ran out and fled in a vehicle, the report stated.

The clerk was treated for her injuries on the scene by EMS.

The robbery remains under investigation.

