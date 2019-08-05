Gastonia home break in has community on guard

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One Gastonia family had someone break into their home this weekend.
Thankfully, the family is OK but they tell me they’ve noticed crimes like robberies popping up frequently in their neighborhood near the heart of Gastonia.
“It’s kind of cruel, you know?” said James Reid, the son in the family whose home was broken into. “Everyone works hard for what they have and no one wants someone else to take it.”
The family has security systems and caught the thief on camera.
“In a place where you’re supposed to feel safe and secure, your home, now we’ve kind of lost that sensation, that feeling," said James Reid, the father of the family whose home was broken into. "If I weren’t home at night I would want everyone in my family to be safe.”
Reid said he did everything he knew to protect his family and home: cameras installed, security alarm system, locks.
“We feel violated obviously and quite concerned that despite our efforts someone was able to break in and steal some things," said Reid.
Within a 3-mile radius of the heart of Gastonia, data shows there have been 108 cases of burglary, robbery or theft happening to individuals over the past month.
“Situations like this can either make or break a community because people are realizing in order to bring something a change it we have to make these changes ourselves," said Reid.
The family says they're starting a neighborhood watch group to help each other out.
Police took finger prints of the door that was broken into and are investigating now.
If you recognize the person in the video who broke in, officials ask you to call Gastonia Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
“Even though this person took something away from us they got to show us something great in this community that we aren’t going to back down, if anything they’re going to make sure stronger," said Reid.
The officer investigating the case also said if you noticed anything suspicious around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday near York Road, to call the police department.
