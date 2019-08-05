Charlotte community gives blood to support victims of recent mass shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We may be hundreds of miles away from Dayton or El Paso, but people right here in our community are stepping up and giving their support to the victims in those mass shootings. And they’re doing it by giving something of their own…through blood donations.
Daphney Marcotte visited the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Huntersville today giving her blood for a reason that’s been weighing heavy on her mind.
“The circumstances that happened over the weekend, the horrible shootings, I said to myself, yes I need to go do that," says Marcotte. “The last time I gave blood was probably about three months ago.”
After deadly mass shootings over the weekend—first in El Paso—then 13 hours later—across the country in Dayton, Marcotte says giving her blood to victims or working to replenish the supply of donations is the least she can do.
“That’s why I came here today," says Marcotte.”After exercising today, this was my priority for what I needed to do today.”
Taylor Williams also gave blood today. She says she knows what it’s like, feeling inspired to give blood after a mass shooting. Taylor felt those same feelings after the UNC Charlotte deadly shooting in April. As a UNC Charlotte student herself and a regular blood donor, she knows how much of an impact it can make.
‘I feel like its really important to give blood because a lot of people need blood. And if you have extra blood you don’t need then it’s a way to give back to people in a way that actually makes a difference," says Williams.
Right now representatives from the American Red Cross say here in Charlotte they don’t have any plans to deploy resources to Texas or Ohio. But they’re “ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to these tragedies.”
In a full statement from the American Red Cross:
"We understand that people across the country want to help and we appreciate that support. Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to support these events. While we do not typically serve hospitals in El Paso or Dayton, the Red Cross stands ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to these tragedies.
Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. These tragedies illustrate that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. Unfortunately, fewer blood donors and blood drives during the summer months make it one of the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations. The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood throughout the country."
They’re encouraging you to give blood if you feel to do so at one of there locations here in the Charlotte and surrounding areas.
“Anybody that I could help, or even just get someone to think about giving blood, then I think its important," says Marcotte.
You can donate by visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or downloading the Blood Donor App.
