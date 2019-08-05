Census update meeting for Cabarrus County set for Tuesday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: The Census recently assigned two hard-working partnership specialists, local residents Peter Sabo and Lawanda Blair Foster, to help ensure an accurate count in Cabarrus County.
Please join us at this event to welcome Peter and Lawanda, and learn about the next steps in the Census process.
The agenda includes:
· Complete Count Committee (CCC) chair selection
· Goal setting
· Identifying hard to count populations
· Subcommittee work
If you are interested in chairing our local CCC, please let me know, KThompson@cabarruscounty.us.
The chair is the liaison or main source of contact between the CCC and the Census Bureau. They collaborate with County officials and the subcommittee chairs. The chair will have the County’s full support in accomplishing the determined local goals.
For more information on the CCC, visit https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/newsroom/press-kits/2018/ccc-guide-d-1280.pdf.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.