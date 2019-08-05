Cabarrus County CVB’s Michael Bonoffski earns CDME from Destinations International

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Cabarrus CVB: Michael Bonoffski, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has received the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) designation.
“Michael’s contributions to this organization have not only elevated awareness of Cabarrus County as a destination, they’ve boosted our CVB’s reputation among our peers,” said Donna Carpenter, President and CEO of the Cabarrus County CVB.
Bonoffski joined the Cabarrus County CVB in 2009. His creative vision and leadership of the organization’s marketing team has since resulted in numerous awards including a prestigious Gold Adrian Award from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International in 2012 for digital marketing excellence and most recently, two national tourism industry awards from U.S. Travel Association for the 2018-19 Cabarrus County, NC Destination & Motorsports Guide.
The CDME designation is the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement. The program is designed to better prepare senior destination organization professionals to become more effective organizational and community leaders and to identify and respond to the constant change and increasing competition in the industry.
“Congratulations to those who have earned their CDME credential, the tourism industry's highest individual achievement," said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “These leaders are now equipped with the knowledge needed to adapt to and manage the increasing change and competition facing our industry.”
Photo attached. CDME recipient Michael Bonoffski, Sr. VP of Marketing & Communications, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, pictured with Maura Gast, Executive Director of the Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau and CDME Board Chair, and Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.