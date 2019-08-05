Big entertainment week in Kannapolis capped off by Rick Springfield concert

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The City has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Intimidators Baseball and of course - fireworks for 2019.
All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.
This week’s events are:
August 5 – 6 Kannapolis Intimidators Home Games, Lexington Legends, Intimidators Stadium
Tickets at intimidatorsbaseball.com
August 6 National Night Out (5 – 8 p.m.), Veterans Park
We will celebrate with a free concert by Darrell Harwood, food, children's games, free school supplies, and much more. Our police and fire department staff and other community partners look forward to meeting and interacting with everyone.
August 8 Farmer’s Market (4 -7 p.m.), corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave.
August 8 Thursday on Main (6 – 9 p.m.), The Embers, Veterans Park
The Embers consider the genre of Beach Music as “music with a memory” and have been creating lasting memories since their inception in 1958. Simply put – Heart and Soul, Rhythm and Blues, and Feel Good Music.
August 10 Concert in the Park (7 p.m.), Rick Springfield, Village Park
The concert is free and open to the public. Sugarcreek will begin at 7 p.m., and Rick Springfield will begin around 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the concert.
Blankets, lawn chairs and coolers are permitted, and food will be available for purchase. The beer and wine tent will be open during concerts for alcohol sales; ID is required.
Please no pets, tobacco, grilling, glass bottles or outside alcohol brought in. Coolers will be checked at several entry points.
Shuttles will start at 5 p.m. and run from City Hall, the lot behind Nova Credit Union, and Cabarrus Health Alliance. The Village Park lot is handicapped parking only. Valid handicap placard must be displayed.
Now- December 15 First Knight Virtual 5K – Register at runkannapolis.com
The virtual run allows you to walk/run wherever and whenever you like (i.e. your neighborhood or around the Loop). Once you register, we will mail your medal to you.
Free Admission except for Intimidator games and run events. Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.
