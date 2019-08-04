Suspect in custody after two people shot during Burke County home invasion

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in to law enforcement following a shooting that left two women hospitalized in Burke County Sunday morning.
Tykevious Owan Thomas, 27, has been arrested after police were initially received a call regarding a home invasion at a residence off of Lostkey Drive in Connelly Springs. While a male caller was reporting the break-in, dispatch heard ‘numerous’ gunshots in the background and directed deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to the house.
At the scene, deputies found two female victims who were later transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Thomas turned himself in to the Hickory Police Department roughly an hour after the incident was first reported and was later charged by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released.
