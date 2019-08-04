Rowan Public Library headquarters to close briefly due to mechanical issue

Currently, Headquarters’ HVAC is operating at about 25% capacity, and many customers have likely noticed the warming temperatures. While the issue has been ongoing for the past few months, it has taken this long to get the replacement ready. Once ordered, the new four-compressor chiller took approximately eight weeks to build. Removal of the old chiller from the first floor mechanical room and installation of the new replacement, which weighs approximately 150 tons, will also require some strategic planning, including removing a window and widening a door. Installation will begin Monday, Aug. 12.