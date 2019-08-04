Rowan Public Library headquarters to close briefly due to mechanical issue

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library’s Headquarters branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury, will be closed Aug. 12 – 16 while the building’s more than 30-year-old chiller is replaced due to terminal mechanical failure.
Currently, Headquarters’ HVAC is operating at about 25% capacity, and many customers have likely noticed the warming temperatures. While the issue has been ongoing for the past few months, it has taken this long to get the replacement ready. Once ordered, the new four-compressor chiller took approximately eight weeks to build. Removal of the old chiller from the first floor mechanical room and installation of the new replacement, which weighs approximately 150 tons, will also require some strategic planning, including removing a window and widening a door. Installation will begin Monday, Aug. 12.
“It’s an immense, complicated project,” said RPL Deputy Director Melissa Oleen. “And the temporary closure will ensure the safety and comfort of our patrons.”
Headquarters’ customers are invited to visit RPL’s East (Rockwell) and South (China Grove) branches during the closure.
East Branch, located at 110 Broad St. in Rockwell, is open Monday – Wednesday, 9 am to 8 pm; Thursday – Friday, 9 am to 5 pm; and Saturday, 10 am to 1 pm. Call 704-216-7840 for more details.
South Rowan Regional, located at 920 Kimball Rd. in China Grove, is open Monday – Wednesday, 9 am to 9 pm; Thursday, 9 am to 6 pm; and Friday – Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm. Contact the branch directly at 704-216-7727.
During Headquarters’ closure, RPL’s inter-branch holds system will remain active, and any HQ materials placed on hold can be picked up at either East or South. When placing the hold, customers can select
the location for pick-up. All due dates during the week of Aug. 12 will automatically be extended to Aug. 19.
In addition, the Adult and Children’s Outreach programs will also continue to operate without interruption in service.
Headquarters is expected to re-open Saturday, Aug. 17. Any changes to the planned closure and re-opening dates will be posted on www.rowanpubliclibrary.org and on RPL’s social media accounts.
