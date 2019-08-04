More afternoon thunderstorms possible today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we move into the second half of the weekend, the humidity isn’t going anywhere. It will remain high today and for most of the week ahead. There is a 40% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms today. The biggest concern will be for heavy rain. There is so much moisture in the atmosphere, any storm that sets up could wring out all of that water on top of you.
Monday will be another unsettled day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a 40% chance for thunderstorms. We will remain unsettled through midweek, with highs closer to 90° Tuesday and Wednesday.
By next Thursday through the weekend, rain chances will decrease, and some models are hinting at the fact that we could get a break from the humidity by next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
