Mechanical issue bites Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team in Hungary

“I was happy with the beginning of the race," Grosjean said. "The car felt okay on softs, I was holding everyone behind. That’s something we knew from the race pace and I was happy with that. Then we fitted the hard tire, which we hadn’t really run over the weekend, and I think today you didn’t want to be on the hard tire. There was no grip and it was impossible to warm them up. Ultimately we had a water pressure issue and had to retire the car anyway.”