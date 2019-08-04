Huntersville Police searching for missing man with health condition

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old man in Huntersville has been missing for over 24 hours, according to law enforcement in the area.
The Huntersville Police Department has reported that Oscar Strange was last seen checking himself out of the Huntersville Health and Rehabilitation Center on August 2. Strange reportedly had told staff that an unidentified younger male who he left with was his nephew.
Officials report that Strange may be wearing a t-shirt and sweat pants and that he is 6′1″ tall and 180 pounds.
Strange reportedly has glaucoma and requires insulin to manage his diabetes. Officials are concerned that he is not being given his proper medication while missing.
Anyone with information on Mr. Strange’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department, 704-464-5400, or dial 9-1-1.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.