Cats and dogs will be allowed in breweries and taprooms this fall under new NC law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cats and dogs will be allowed in North Carolina breweries and taprooms starting in September now that a new law is in place.
The bill states that pets are allowed as long as the establishment isn’t preparing food on their property.
Breweries like the Sour Barn have been allowing pets in their doors for quite some time now. In fact, Stephanie Coch, a manager there, said she had no clue the state’s ABC laws covered animals.
“I was not aware that there were breweries that didn’t allow dogs but I think that they absolutely should," said Coch. "And now people can bring their cats which I’ve never seen, but hey, to each their own.”
Both customers and staff alike are more than happy to open the doors to their four-legged friends. They believe having animals join them for a few drinks helps the social atmosphere.
“People get attached to their phones, people kind of sit alone and they don’t talk to anybody,” said Coch. " Whereas if they have a dog, the dog is going to talk for them. The dog is going to say, hey come pet me, come love me, let me lick you. It’s more of a human interaction than anything, I feel like."
